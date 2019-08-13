Boy accused of shooting Lisa Trimmell charged with murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 15-year-old boy is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Trimmell in June of last year.

Trimmell died from a gunshot wound to her neck at a home near Andover.

The teenage boy had been accused of voluntary manslaughter, but the state filed the new charge Monday.

The teen’s attorney says the boy shot the woman to defend himself and his younger brother against a drunken attack.

Court documents claim Trimmell’s blood alcohol content was roughly twice the legal limit at the time.

