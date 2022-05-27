McPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the contamination of a water cooler used by a small college baseball team in Kansas.

The boy has been charged with endangerment and criminal damage to property for allegedly pouring line paint used on the field into Kansas Wesleyan’s water cooler during a doubleheader against Bethany College in Lindsborg on April 24.

McPherson County Attorney Jennifer Wyatt said a summons would be issued for the juvenile to appear in court.