Boyfriend charged with murder in fatal Kansas City beating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with fatally beating his girlfriend who apparently had been dead for a few days before her body was found inside her Kansas City, Missouri, apartment. Thirty-five-year-old Anthony Jones, of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michelle Long, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. The Kansas City Star reports that police found Long’s bruised and bloody body on a bedroom floor around 10 a.m. Thursday after a tipster reported that she had possibly been killed few days earlier. Jones surrendered to authorities but told detectives he had ended his relationship with Long months earlier and denied being involved in her death.