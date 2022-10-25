WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Playoff soccer is in full swing!

A rundown of scores from Tuesday, Oct. 25:

Starting out west in Dodge City, the Demons hosted the Campus Colts. Dodge City put on a show for its fans, a 10-0 final score to move on to the regional finals.

Here in Wichita, North High took on Liberal. A bit of a slow start, but North got going in the second to beat Liberal 3-0. North will face Dodge City on Thursday.

The Northwest Grizzles hosted Southeast, and the Buffaloes almost pulled off the upset, but Northwest scored off a corner kick in the final six seconds of the game. Northwest will now face Washburn Rural.

Staying in 6A, Wichita East hosted West. The Blue Aces won comfortably, scoring five goals.

Down in 5A, undefeated Maize South continued its dominance Tuesday night. The Mavericks rolled Salina Central 10-0. Captain and Clemson commit, put up a hat trick, and broke the all-time goal-scoring record in a single season with 35 goals.

The soccer version of the Holy War between Bishop Carroll and Kapaun did not disappoint. The Eagles forced overtime with a late second-half goal, but the Crusaders won the battle in overtime, 2-1 the final. Kapaun will play Maize South on Thursday.

Over in Goddard, the Tigers hosted Hutchinson and beat the Salthawks 4-3. Goddard will face Andover Central.

In 4A, Buhler dominated in its semifinal match. They will play Topeka Hayden in the finals.

El Dorado fell to Independence, and Wichita Trinity went on the road and beat Winfield in penalty kicks.

Four-seed Augusta dismantled Chanute 6-0. They will play McPherson, who took down Coffeyville-Field Kinley 1-0.