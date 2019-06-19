Brad Crisp named deputy county fire chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Veteran firefighter Brad Crisp has been hired as Deputy Fire Chief for Sedgwick County Fire District 1.

Crisp retired in March as Deputy Chief of Support Services after a 30-year career with the Wichita Fire Department. In his new role, Crisp will lead a review of county fire services, and he will review the feasibility of consolidation between Fire District 1 and the WFD.

In his new role, Crisp will report to Fire Chief Doug Williams. He will work on consolidation matters with Williams and WFD Chief Tammy Snow. Williams and Snow are currently pursuing functional consolidation, specifically training for recruits, current employees, and specialty units.

City and county officials have discussed and analyzed consolidation for the past several years, holding a joint workshop last year with area fire service agencies. Crisp’s hiring is a significant step in a review process that may lead to consolidation.

Crisp will start his job on Monday, June 24.

“This is a critical topic in our community,” Crisp said. “I am proud to lead the analysis on fire service consolidation.”