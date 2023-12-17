WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bradley Fair made spirits bright with the last Holiday Stroll of the year on Sunday.

At the Holiday Stroll, guests could ride the Bradley Fair Express, with a percentage of proceeds benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Newport Grill served complimentary hot chocolate; guests could take a picture with Santa at Williams Sonoma and more.

“We love giving back to the community and being able to offer fun seasonal activities that, you know, grandparents can come to with all their kids and their grandkids. It’s a family affair,” said Bradley Fair Marketing Manager Amanda Siebens.

This is the fifth year Bradley Fair has had the Holiday Stroll.