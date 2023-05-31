WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple officially filed his paperwork at 2 p.m. Wednesday for the 2023 mayoral election.

Whipple said on Facebook he filed to serve another term because his work is not done.

Four years ago, I promised to make Wichita a city that works for everyone. While many cities across the country crumbled under the pressure of COVID, Wichita took advantage of the moment. Now Wichita is once again the economic leader in Kansas, our violent crime rate has been cut in half, and, for the first time in history, Wichita scored a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.

I’m filing to serve a second term because our work isn’t done. We must build upon our success and protect our progress by continuing the energy and momentum that are attracting the jobs of the future.”

