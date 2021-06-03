Break-in and booze theft: Old Town bar deals with another setback

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One thing after another, that’s how the owners of 6 Degrees, a local bar feel after the man shattered their windows and stole a bunch of liquor in the early hours of Wednesday morning. First, it was the pandemic, the shutdown, and now this.

“I couldn’t believe someone could do that,” Tiffany Knoedler, 6 Degrees bar manager said.

Knoedler said the mess left behind the next day was surprising, “I mean as soon as you walk in the door it was just glass everywhere.”

You can still see the aftermath of the break-in. There is a sheet of plywood covering up where it happened. On top of the damage, 6 Degrees owners say once inside, the suspect stole a lot of liquor — the break-in adding to the list of challenges they faced over the last year.

“It was very devastating just because we have gone through hoops and hurdles and making sure that we are here for our customers,” Knoedler said. “We are just now getting back to mainstream the way things were and little by little. To come and have that was just kind of heartbreaking.”

Fortunately, the bar had cameras up and running – catching the guy on video. 6 Degrees has filed a report with the Wichita Police Department, an investigation still underway.

In the meantime, Knoedler says they are not letting the break-in stop them, “We are still rocking on. We are going to keep trucking and hopefully, things will continue to look up and get better — we will continue to move forward just like we did with our covid restrictions.”

If you recognize the man from the videos you are encouraged to contact Wichita Police.