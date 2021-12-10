Breakfast with Santa Paws Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday, Dec. 11, Compass Nutrition is hosting the Beauties and Beasts Breakfast with Santa Paws event from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

At this event, guests will be able to meet and pet nine adoptable rescue dogs while eating healthy pancakes with Santa and even taking pictures with him. Unfortunately, Santa won’t be there for the duration of the event; he has to head back to the North Pole at noon.

Guests may also bring a donation for the rescue and get a treat in return from Compass Nutrition as a thank you for supporting the organization.

“Right now, Beauties has 177 dogs and 105 cats in care. We are over capacity. Events like this one help to not only bring awareness to the wonderful dogs and cats we have available for adoption, but it also gives us a great opportunity to educate the public on who we are, the importance of proper animal care, and how they can continue to help us make a difference in Wichita and our surrounding communities. We can’t do what we do day in and day out without their continued support,” said Kristen Sewell, the owner of Compass Nutrition and volunteer at Beauties and Beasts.

Compass Nutrition is a healthy juice bar located at 2360 N Maize Road. Here you can find nutritional shakes, protein bowls, teas, coffee, and snacks. They aim to provide a fun, healthy, community environment, which is why they are dog friendly.

Beauties and Beasts 11th Hour Rescue is a volunteer-based animal rescue group located in Wichita. Their mission is to rescue “death row” animals from shelters and place them in loving foster homes that will provide them with the care and training they need to become happy, healthy, and adoptable. The rescue does not discriminate against breed, age, medical needs, or past behavior. Another large part of their mission is to be a voice for animals in need throughout Wichita and the surrounding community.

Since the rescue was founded in October of 2014, they have saved the lives of over 2,000 death row animals and networked out over 1,100 animals to other rescues. They are a volunteer-run rescue and rely on donations from their supporters to carry out their mission.

Animals can be placed on death row can be for several different reasons. The main reason is that the shelter is at or close to capacity. Shelters will euthanize animals due to overcrowding and provide more space for other animals. Dogs who have been on death row the longest will be the first to be euthanized.

The Wichita Animal Shelter is currently one shelter that is close to capacity. They are located on 3303 N Hillside St. and share a property with the Kansas Humane Society.

Beauties and Beasts also has two donation events happening right now: Operation Santa Paws 2021 2. Fill the Gift Box at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming

For more information on the event, how you can help and even adopt, visit the Beauties and Beasts website.