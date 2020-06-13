Body found during search for missing Wichita woman

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Volunteers found a woman’s body Saturday alongside railroad tracks in a field near Haysville while searching for 23-year-old Savannah Schneider who went missing two weeks ago.

The body was found just after 10 a.m. by a retired fire investigator near the intersection of West 79th Street South and South Seneca. The body hasn’t been identified.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brad Hoch said the discovery was made in the same area were the Wichita Police Department and sheriff’s office had searched with cadaver dogs on Tuesday.

The body was located a few miles away from an area where Schneider’s cell phone last pinged. Schneider was last seen May 31, family and friends have been searching for her.

