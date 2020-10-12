Breaking down Supreme Court nomination and confirmation hearings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It could be a fast confirmation, but, then again, it could take time.

KSN Political Analyst Jeff Jarman says we know it’s for sure a political fight for the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I mean it is a process,” said Jarman. “If she is confirmed by the full Senate and seated on the Supreme Court next month, it will be one of the fastest confirmation processes in our history.”

Jarman adds it is far from done because, if confirmed as the nomination, the seating of Barrett on the highest court will have an impact for many years.

“It’s a lifetime appointment and for many justices, they sit for a very long time,” added Jarman. “And we’ve seen a trend where the nomination for those justices that are younger and younger so that they will serve even longer on the court.”

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett before the election which is not far away. That has some Democrats saying the Senate should slow down on the process.

Jarman points out any person seated to the Supreme Court will have a lasting impact on law across the country.

“This will swing the political and ideological balance of the court in ways that could last for decades,” said Jarman. “It doesn’t guarantee every decision goes in a particular way. We’ve seen justices move a little on the court. Time will tell how profound an impact this will have.”

Jarman points out the process is far from done, even if some say it could happen quickly.

“Four years ago President Obama made a nomination that just languished in the Senate,” said Jarman. “So they can go to the Senate and never be confirmed.”

LATEST STORIES: