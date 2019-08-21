BREAKING: Historic Wichita building on fire in downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thick dark smoke appears to be escaping the third floor windows of a historic building in downtown Wichita.

Courtesy: Google Maps

The building formally known as the Occidental Management building, whose claim to fame as the ‘oldest brick building in the city,” could be seen emitting a black smoke from it’s upper floor just after 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The building located at 300 north Main street was built in 1873 and has operated as a hotel, office suites, and some parts as a restaurant.

There is no information on how the fire began or the extent of damages at this time.

Wichita fire crews are on scene now trying to control the flames.



KSN News will bring you more on this story as information develops.