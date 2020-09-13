1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near a rural Butler County intersection.

“I figured it was something bad, but I didn’t know that somebody passed away,” said Marianna Daniels who lives nearby.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirms the incident happened around 10:50 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of southwest Tawakoni Road and South 140th Street.

911 dispatch received a call for a domestic disturbance in progress. According to the sheriff, one woman and two children at the home were able to leave as deputies arrived.

“I used to talk to her more because she used to ride horses down here,” said Daniels.

Sheriff Kelly Herzet says deputies began negotiating with the suspect inside the home when he slipped out to another vehicle on the property. The suspect drove away from the home close to a nearby field.

“He starts driving around on his property, and the deputies are pretty much staying away from this until he comes back up towards the house and he proceeds to get out of the vehicle and goes walking towards the officers,” said Sheriff Herzet.

Herzet says the suspect approached deputies and was not cooperating. The suspect was hit twice with a taser and a less-lethal bean bag round. Herzet also says the suspect eventually managed to get a deputy against a fence.

That’s when the sheriff says the suspect got his hands on the deputy’s service weapon and allegedly shot himself with that weapon.

“He grabs the officer’s gun while the officer still has ahold of it, and he pulls the officer and gun to his chest and shoots himself in the chest,” said Herzet.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on the suspect; however, the suspect died of his injuries.

“I was just really kind of shocked at what happened when I found out,” said Daniels.

Three Butler County sheriff’s deputies will be off-duty while

The sheriff says the officer was not hurt and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

