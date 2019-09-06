BREAKING: Two car accident in Wichita causes rollover, police investigating

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A two vehicle accident, resulting in a rollover near Douglas and Green have left the vehicles significantly damaged, but drivers with only minor injuries.

Officer Kevin Wheeler tells KSN a vehicle that was being pursued by Wichita police hit another vehicle during the chase, causing the second vehicle to flip on to its roof near the intersection of Douglas avenue and Green street around 5:25 p.m., Friday.

The vehicle being chased came to rest near a tree on the south side of Douglas avenue.

The occupants of both vehicles managed to get out of them safely. Minor injuries have been reported.

The reason for the first vehicle speeding, causing the accident, is still unknown.

KSN News will continue to investigate this story. We will bring you more information about this incident as it develops, at KSN.com