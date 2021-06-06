Breast cancer survivor thankful for Ascension Via Christi program helping her reclaim her life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Amanda Hudson will never forget 2018.

“I was working as a full-time dog trainer and handler for an explosive detection team. I was traveling all over the United States and very active. I was raising two kids on my own; I’m a widow. So it was very busy,” the 39-year-old at the time said. “The diagnosis absolutely stopped everything in its tracks.”

Hudson beginning her battle with breast cancer. Treatment taking her through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgeries.

“What you’re left with after all of that is something that you wouldn’t recognize as yourself, it wasn’t for me anyway. It was very, very difficult,” Hudson said.

She eventually beat cancer. While thankful to be alive, she was faced with a new challenge.

“I wasn’t able to really move my arm very much. I was so guarded with my entire right side with the fear of lymphedema issues and things like that,” Hudson explained.

This is when she found Ascension Via Christi’s Cancer Wellness Program and trainer Trish Gaston.

“When cancer happens, they lose so much control. So this is one way they feel like they can get a little bit of their own control back,” said Gaston, cancer exercise specialist with the Cancer Wellness Program.

The workouts, along with the support, have helped hundreds of cancer survivors like Hudson reclaim their lives.

“It actually has been proven by many researchers to help with fatigue, to help with infection control, to help with pain, it’s those things that make the quality of life better,” said Keisha Humphries, Ascension Via Christi Service Line Director for Oncology.

“Just being alive is one thing but actually getting to live is the goal and they absolutely got me to where I can live,” Hudson said.

To learn more about the Cancer Wellness Program, click here.