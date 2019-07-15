Breastfeeding awareness in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City is working to raise awareness and acceptance of breastfeeding.

“There is such a huge stigma for breastfeeding,” said mother Jaiden Vela.

Vela is the mother of a 14-month-old boy. She’s been frustrated when she needs to feed her baby in public.

“People who put you down in public and it’s very very disheartening and it’s very discouraging,” she said.

Kansas passed a law in 2006 that said all mothers have the right to breastfeed whenever and wherever they need to.

But the Ford County Breastfeeding Coalition felt mothers needed more support and has worked with businesses to change that.

“I think we’ve had a lot more support in our community, we have some businesses that are breastfeeding friendly and it helps mothers feel more comfortable,”said Ford County Breastfeeding Coalition Executive Director, Jennie Toland.

Thirty businesses have put up signs to show their support by encouraging mothers to breastfeed in their businesses.

For mothers, Vela hopes the community is one step closer to changing perceptions.

“I hope that you can find enough courage and that you can find enough knowledge to just power on and you just keep breastfeeding,” she said.

