Brek Manufacturing to bring 75 new jobs to Wichita

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Brek Manufacturing Company, a Southern California-based aerospace company, recently announced it intends to purchase two buildings in Wichita, investing $4.5 million and creating 75 new jobs over the next five years. On Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly applauded the company’s decision to expand its operation in Kansas.

In a news release Thursday, Governor Kelly said, “Wichita’s reputation as the Air Capital of the World – paired with our state’s talented workforce and strong economy – makes Brek’s expansion into Kansas a no-brainer. We’ll continue investing in our manufacturing and aerospace industries to support our existing companies and recruit new businesses and jobs to Kansas.”

Brek specializes in the manufacture of complex structural aircraft parts, including contoured surface parts common in the mold line of modern-day aircraft. According to the company, Wichita’s aerospace and aviation ecosystem and workforce drove their decision to expand into Kansas.

Brek products currently are in service throughout commercial, strategic and tactical military aircraft.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Brek’s expansion plans are in the process following a vote on Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) at next week’s Wichita City Council meeting.