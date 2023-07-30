WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Brides to be attended the Wichita Bridal Expo Saturday and Sunday.

The event drew in people from all over the state.

There were over 100 wedding professionals there, from photographers to DJs and more.

While people got a chance to shop for everything for a wedding, some say they have been looking for bargains to try and save on their big day.

“Yeah, I feel like everyone is kind of worried about a budget. It kind of depends where you are at in your life, things like that, but definitely right now things are a little more pricier than they were, you kind of got to take that into account,” said Wyatt Redburn.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of DIYs for sure,” said Chloe Schumacher.

Another couple told KSN that they are saving at least $200-300 per paycheck to pay as they go.

The next Wichita Bridal Expo will be on January 13 and 14, 2024 at Century II Convention Center.