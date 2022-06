WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bridge construction at the North Junction in Wichita will impact traffic today.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 and the westbound K-254 entrance onto southbound I-235 will be closed.

A detour will direct traffic to 53rd Street on northbound I-135 then to southbound I-135 to the southbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235.