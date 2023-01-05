WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Government announced on their Facebook page Thursday morning that a bridge at the Sedgwick County park is currently undergoing renovation.

Courtesy: Sedgwick County Government

The Sedgwick County Government said as the bridge, otherwise known as “paradise crossing,” just north of W. 13th St N, became dilapidated. The county could either fix it or let it go.

“Thankfully, it is now being restored and updated,” reads the Facebook post.

The Sedgwick County Government expects the bridge to be fixed within the next 70 to 90 days.

“We thank you for your patience,” concludes the post.

The Sedgwick County Park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.