Bridge reconstruction to begin June 21 near Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A two-year project to re-deck and raise the vertical clearance of two bridges at mile markers 61.197 (Santa Fe Lake Road) and 69.687 (SW Purity Springs Road) on I-35/KTA in Butler County is set to begin June 21, weather permitting.

Reconstruction of the Santa Fe Lake bridge will occur in 2021, followed by the SW Purity Springs Road bridge in 2022.

To accommodate construction, the Santa Fe Lake bridge will close to all traffic on Tuesday, June 22 and will reopen in late November, weather and schedule permitting.

