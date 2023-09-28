WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation says work is beginning soon on two major highway bridges in Butler County.

The bridges are over the Whitewater River at K-254, west of Towanda and U.S. Highway 54/400, west of Augusta. The work on K-254 will take place on Oct. 9 and on U.S. 54/400 on Oct. 10.

Traffic will be reduced to one westbound lane on each bridge. Speeds on K-254 will be reduced to 55 in the work zone, while on U.S. 54/400, they will be reduced to 50 mph.

The good news for drivers is that work is expected to take only one day to complete. PCI Roads of St. Michael, Minnesota, was chosen as the primary contractor for the $38,730 project.

You can get the latest road information, including construction projects across the state, by visiting www.kandrive.gov.