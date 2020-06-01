Bridge repairs on northbound I-135 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said a project to repair the northbound I-135 bridge from U.S. 54 to 17th Street North has begun and will impact traffic beginning June 5.

On Friday night, at 7 p.m., closure of the left and center lanes will begin. Late Sunday, the lanes will re-open and the right lane will be closed. Adjacent ramps, when work is nearby, will also be closed Sunday night through Wednesday morning.

Work on the underside of the bridge began in May but did not have an impact on traffic. The normal workweek for the year-long project will be similar to that of the first week with traffic impacts: two-lane closures beginning Friday night and lasting through the weekend, then a single lane closure through Wednesday morning.

Repairs include deck patching, expansion joint repair or replacement, repair of polymer overlay, a new layer of polymer overlay, then permanent lane and ramp striping.

Lead contractor on the $7,728,448.45 project is PbX Corporation of Sapulpa, Oklahoma. The completion date is scheduled for late June of 2021.

For details of KDOT projects in Wichita, updates are posted on the weekly report for Wichita highway projects here.

