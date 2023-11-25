WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Small Business Saturday was this weekend, and Bringing it Black hosted an event to encourage people to shop locally.

The event featured minority-owned businesses. Bringing it Black said it wants to help businesses grow through networking in the community.

“I think that it’s really cool that we’re able to just come to like the downtown area, have various vendors from all parts of the city really coming into one space so we can support each other, as well as the community can come down and support them as well,” Phylicia Thompson, Bringing it Black organizer, said.

If you weren’t able to shop on Saturday, Thompson said giving a like and share online is a free way to support local businesses.