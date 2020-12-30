Bringing safety to bars, Hays organization aims to make ‘going out’ safer from sexual predators

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – As the new year approaches and many people prepare to ring in 2021, experts warn that celebrations could come with risks. An organization out of Hays working to make bars safer from sexual assault.

Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services recently completed a three-day training with the national Safe Bars Alliance Association. The goal of the program is to keep everyone, patrons and bar staff, safe from sexual predators.

“As people begin coming out of the stay at home orders and more and more of those bars start to reopen, we think we’re going to begin to see another surge in sexual assaults that happen in bars, and so what can we do to stay ahead of that curve? This training is one thing we can do to help stay ahead of that curve,” said Jennifer Hecker, Executive Director of Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services.

The training helps bar staff recognize the signs of sexual harassment and predatory behavior.

“It could be someone who is stalking someone in the bar, following around someone that has had too much to drink, making unwanted advances, that then turns into sexual harassment,” she said. “It could also be something as simple as a perpetrator giving alcohol to someone specifically so that they [the perpetrator] will get them [the victim] into a state that they will go home with them.”

Hecker says a major factor that contributes to sexual assault is alcohol misuse.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, found nearly 50% of sexual assaults are associated with alcohol consumption.

“Alcohol is not the reason for sexual assault but it is the tool that is used,” she said. “Anyone should be able to walk down the street, have as many drinks as they want and be completely unmolested.”

The program also shows how to safely intervene, protecting staff from dangerous situations.

“This also helps the bar owners know how to support their own staff and know how they can mitigate that without hurting their business,” she said.

Hecker believes bar owners want to keep their customers safe. She says their businesses are an important part of the community and local economy.

“We don’t want sexual assault to happen in our community, and we know bar owners don’t want that either. They absolutely don’t. They want everyone to come to their bar to have a good time, to spend money, increase the economy, and to be able to celebrate with one another and embrace our hometown traditions,” she said.

Hecker hopes to expand the program to other areas of the state, keeping the vulnerable safe.

“We are going to stand up for people when we see that something is happening that should not be happening and we’re going to know how to step in to solve that problem,” she said.

Options is recruiting and offering the training to several bars and other hospitality businesses in the area. Officials say a number have expressed interest in the program to ensure their establishments are a safe environment for everyone.

For more information on the free training program, call Options at 785-625-4202.

If you are a victim of sexual and are needing help, you can call Options’ 24-hour helpline at 800-794-4624, text ‘HOPE’ to 847411, chat online with an advocate, or download the ‘My Mobile Options’ app available.