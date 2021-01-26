Bringing the real world to the classroom, Dodge City High School works to grow a new generation of youth entrepreneurs

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Transforming education. Dodge City High School is taking steps toward teaching its students the value of entrepreneurship with the help of the community’s generosity and a nonprofit focused on bridging the gap between school and the real world.

Youth Entrepreneurs is an organization that started in Wichita, stretches across 41 states, and has made its way to southwest Kansas. It’s focused on empowering teachers and helping students reach their full potential.

“They get to educate themselves while they are having fun within our class,” said Kristi Wherritt, Dodge City Business Teacher.

With the support of a $17,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, Youth Entrepreneurs and Dodge City High School are bringing real-world business to the classroom.

The foundation provides annual grants to nonprofits, particularly those promoting education and children’s issues, and has made it a priority to support education in local communities

“A student would say, ‘I was never interested in school. I thought about dropping out. I got involved in Youth Entrepreneurs and it’s a whole new world for me. I can’t wait to get to school today to work on this program. This is where I want to go with my life,’” said Pat Hamit, Executive Director Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

The money will go toward helping teachers apply entrepreneurship studies in their classrooms. It’s also given teachers a larger budget to hold classroom activities such as where students learn about the value of money.

“I’ve always viewed this as that we’re in the miracle business,” said Hamit. “First of all, it’s a miracle to receive a gift from a donor, and second of all, it’s a miracle when we see somebody’s life change from a grant we made. It warms my heart, but it’s what we’re here to do.”

Throughout a semester, students will take part in hands-on projects, applied studies, and experimental activities where they create their own company and make real money during the semester.

“Those kids can put the application of what they’ve learned to practice and then be able to make money through that process,” said Wherritt.

Pop-up shops, auctions, and Market Day are some of the highlights.

“They get to start their business, find their product, create their product, and then sell it to the school,” said Wherritt.

Educators hope the lessons will help students gain a better understanding of life after graduation while building a motivational mindset when it comes to growing a business.

“We’re giving them this ability to really kinda think about how it is they can launch into something when they get outside of those walls by having practiced it inside of those walls,” said Kylie Stupka, President Youth Entrepreneurs.

The goal is to evolve education in local communities and provide opportunities for kids to build confidence and gain fundamental skills.

“Really what we’re trying to show our students is how they can see and seize opportunities and solve problems,” said Stupka.

Wherritt says the youth entrepreneurship opportunities have brought a major boost to her classroom and students have been loving the activities.

“Youth Entrepreneurs has allowed me the honor of having students go out into the world and then come back and they reach out to me about how much it’s helped,” said Wherritt.

“When you’re excited about what you’re good at and see how by creating value for others, you can create value for yourself, you really get excited about how you can contribute to society,” said Stupka.

Youth Entrepreneurs has made its mark on several schools throughout the southwest Kansas region. To learn more about how your school can get involved, click here.