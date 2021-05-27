Britt Reid appears in court for DWI crash that left child in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid appeared for a court hearing Thursday in the case of a crash that left a 5-year-old girl with critical injuries.

Reid appeared via video conference with attorney J.R. Hobbs and requested his bond revision be altered from “no driving” to “driving with an interlock device.”

Prosecutors want to discuss the revision request with the victim’s family before supporting or fighting it. The judge agreed and set a hearing for Monday, June 7 at 2 p.m., where Reid will be arraigned.

Hobbs and Reid additionally requested to waive a preliminary hearing, which the judge is expected to waive.

On Feb. 4, police say Reid, son of Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, was driving a white Dodge Ram Laramie and crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Traverse while changing lanes onto the ramp to southbound Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive. Young and another child were inside the Traverse.

The driver of the Traverse was assisting a family member who ran out of gas in a Chevrolet Impala and was stalled on the side of the road.

Court documents say Reid was at work that night, and his blood alcohol content was measured at .113. The documents also said he was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs, and the NFL is conducting a review and investigation into the incident.

Reid admitted he had two to three drinks and has an Adderall prescription.

Young was transported from the crash with life-threatening injuries. According to Tiffany Verhulst, who has been providing updates via a GoFundMe page for the 5-year-old, Young returned home in April after roughly two months in the hospital.

On April 12, Jackson County prosecutors charged Reid with DWI, and he surrendered to police.

My team reviewed all the evidence in this case, not just public material. We will vigorously pursue this case and seek justice for all victims in this matter. 2/2 https://t.co/0Lt3Xxtiw6 — Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) April 15, 2021

Reid’s attorney released a statement after his initial appearance before the court.

“Mr. Reid voluntarily appeared before the court for his initial appearance and was released on conditions of bond. A status conference will be set in the future as is customary. There will be no further comment at this time.”