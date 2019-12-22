Broadcaster Kurtis, artist getting honorary KU degrees

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Broadcaster Bill Kurtis is getting an honorary degree from the University of Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Kansas Board Board of Regents voted this week to give degrees to Kurtis and longtime KU faculty member Roger Shimomura.

The university says Kurtis will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters degree and Shimomura will receive a Doctor of Arts degree.

Kurtis anchored the CBS Morning News and has hosted various A&E crime and news documentary shows.

Shimomura taught art from 1969 to 2004 at KU and creates art addressing the sociopolitical issues of Asian America.

