Broadway to be blocked Sunday for the Wichita Toy Run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 42nd Annual Wichita Toy Run is on Sunday, Nov. 7, and will be closing down part of Broadway Ave., starting at 1 p.m.

Motorcyclists will begin lining up at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Douglas and McLean, ride to Broadway starting at 1 p.m., and head toward Hartman Arena. Broadway is expected to be closed until 4 p.m. Citizens will not be able to cross Broadway during this time except on I-235 on the north end of Wichita and south of Douglas on the south end of Wichita. Kellogg is also an option for crossing east and westbound.

At this year’s 2021 Toy Run, you can expect to see motorcyclists proudly driving down Broadway. Upon reaching Hartman Arena, there will be a $5 chili feed, prizes, vendors, and more. All proceeds from the event will benefit USMC Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, and The Kansas Food Bank.

The Wichita Kansas Motorcycle Community has collected toys to donate to the USMC Toys for Tots and Salvation Army Angel Tree Christmas programs. They have been gathering toy donations for the children of our community since 1980.

Donations are also being accepted by The Wichita Toy Run Association of new, unwrapped toys or cash for this event. They ask for a variety of toys for ages 10-14.

There will be no alcohol on this run and no unsafe riding or wheelies. These rules will be strictly enforced.

Breakfast will also be held at the Wichita Memorial VFW Post 3115 from 8:30-10 a.m. for $8. All proceeds go to the 2021 Wichita Toy Run.

Visit the Wichita Toy Run webpage and Facebook for more information.