Broadway’s William Michals in concert tomorrow at Friends University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends University Fine Arts is excited to welcome to the stage “America’s Baritone,” William Michals, on Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. This concert is free and open to the public in Alumni Auditorium.

Also on Tuesday, Michals will be conducting a masterclass featuring cast members of Friends University’s production of Bright Star.

Michals was an original cast member of Bright Star. He also starred as Emile de Becque in the smash revival of South Pacific at New York City’s Lincoln Center. He has performed as a soloist at a wide variety of venues, from major league sporting events to television shows, as well as for members of the United States Congress.

For more information on the event, contact the Fine Arts Box Office at 316-295-5677 or click here.

