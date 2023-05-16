WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A broken 16-inch water pipe near 13th Street and Greenwich Road has closed several restaurants.

“The pipe is deep – roughly 10 feet deep – and repairs are expected to take about 10 hours,” the City of Wichita said. “We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The City of Wichita shared a picture of the outage area:

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is open. China Go XP is closing at 6 p.m. Other restaurants in the area are closed.

The cause of the water pipe breaking is unknown.

It is expected to be repaired around midnight.