Brooks C&D Landfill closes early due to windy conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Brooks C&D Landfill closed at 2:00 p.m. due to a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The wind is already reaching sustained speeds of 35 miles per hour (mph) at the landfill and is expected to increase to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph during the late afternoon. Wind can cause structural and property damage and create safety issues.

The high wind warning is slated to expire overnight and the landfill is scheduled to reopen tomorrow, Friday at 7:30 a.m.

