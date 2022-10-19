WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Brooks Landfill located at 4100 N. West St. was closed down following a fire Wednesday morning.

The city says the fire began in a small pile of ground wood chips and that the fire department has everything under control. Crews will be monitoring the site all day.

A bypass road to the C&D tipping deck will be ready for commercial and City trucks only by 10:30 a.m.

Yard waste may still be dropped off at the compost site. The landfill will resume normal operations tomorrow, Oct. 20.