WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Brooks Landfill located at 4100 N. West St. was closed down following a fire Wednesday morning.
The city says the fire began in a small pile of ground wood chips and that the fire department has everything under control. Crews will be monitoring the site all day.
A bypass road to the C&D tipping deck will be ready for commercial and City trucks only by 10:30 a.m.
Yard waste may still be dropped off at the compost site. The landfill will resume normal operations tomorrow, Oct. 20.
