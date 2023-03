WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The wind is strong enough Friday that it is causing problems at Wichita’s Brooks Landfill. So, the City of Wichita is closing the landfill at 2 p.m.

The City said when the wind is this strong, it can cause property damage and flying debris, which is a safety issue for employees, residents at the landfill, and equipment.

If you need to go to the landfill, it will be open Saturday, April 1, at 8 a.m.