Brookville Hotel, known for its famous chicken, to reopen with new owners, new name

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Brookville Hotel, which closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen its doors under new ownership.

The restaurant will reopen as Legacy Kansas on Wednesday, June 23. It will combine Munson’s Prime, LLC steakhouse and the Brookville Hotel, known for its chicken dinners, in one location.

Chuck and Deanna Munson, Munson Angus Farms and Munson’s Prime Steakhouse, are purchasing the restaurant. Their restaurant in Junction City was destroyed in a fire in February.

The restaurant will feature the Brookville Hotel’s world-famous family-style fried chicken dinners while adding in hand-breaded chicken fried steak from Munson Angus Farms. Within the next year, the restaurant will be adding Munson Angus Farms’ award-winning steaks, gourmet burgers, and homemade ice cream featuring a replica of Munson’s Prime Steakhouse’s iconic ice cream maker.

“It is important for us to reopen for the summer travel season,” said Deanna Munson, Legacy Kansas. “We will continue to work over the coming months to expand our menu featuring our locally-raised Angus beef.

Former Brookville Hotel owners, Mark and Connie Martin, are returning to support the reopening and new concept.

“Munson Angus Farms started in 1869 and the Brookville Hotel opened in 1870,” Munson said. “It is important for both the Munson and Martin families to continue their legacies.”

Legacy Kansas plans to hire 30 employees and offer meeting space for large groups, noon meetings, and special events. Catering options will also be available.

For more information about Legacy Kansas, visit BrookvilleChicken on Facebook.