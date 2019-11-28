BROWN FRIDAY: A plumber’s worst nightmare

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Food isn’t the only thing filling homes this Thanksgiving. Jamie Hunter says she is expecting guests from all over, “People from out of town, from out of state even.”



A full house can lead to a full well, you know. “I experienced toilets being stopped up. Everybody had to go to the Quick Trip,” said Laura Jamison.



This is where plumbers like Joshua Williams come to the rescue. He says, “It can be extremely busy.”

In his world, the day after Thanksgiving isn’t Black Friday, it’s “Brown Friday.” A very busy 24-hours when they see a sharp increase in service calls. “Lot of drain calls, put in a water heater, all kinds of stuff down drain lines,” said Williams.



The number one call? Clogged kitchen drains. The main culprit, potato peels.

“Good rule of thumb would be anything that you wouldn’t eat in that state raw potato peels, egg shells, coffee grounds anything like that will not belong down the drain,” said Jay Loibl, Benjamin Franklin Technician.



Because what goes down, can often times come back up.

“You can have a slow drain and never even know it because you just don’t have that much demand on the system. You get 20 people in your home boom you have a huge demand on your system and that’s when a back up is going to appear,” said Loibl.

Another way to avoid a visit from the plumber, they recommend running water when using the disposal. It can help to clear and break things up.

