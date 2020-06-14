Bucklin woman killed in Trego County rollover

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A young woman was killed following a rollover in Trego County.

It happened around noon Saturday near the intersection of Road M and 290th Street, four miles west of Kansas Highway 147.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Courtney Windholz was southbound on 290th Road when she lost control of her GMC Envoy for unknown reasons. Windholz struck a dirt embankment on the driver’s side, causing the vehicle to roll over. She was ejected from the vehicle. The GMC came to rest on its roof.

Windholz was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified by the Ford County Sheriff.

