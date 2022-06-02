WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Twas the day before Riverfest and all through downtown, the Budweiser Clydesdales trotted around.

All the beautiful horses marched in a parade, in the hope of giving police some much-needed aid.

Then after the parade, in the Century II lot, people added money to the donation pot.

The cash is for the Wichita Police Foundation, the group that hosted the fun celebration.

Visitors saw more than the Budweiser horses. A Dalmatian, WuShock and police joined forces.

Admiral Windwagon Smith, the Riverfest skipper, showed his support and was in many pictures.

Wichita Pizza Ranch sold pizza and a drink, while the Shocker cheerleaders smiled with a wink.

The Wichita Police Foundation hosted a Budweiser Clydesdales Parade and Pep Rally Party on June 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Little kids petted horses and smiled in delight, knowing Wichita Riverfest is just within sight.

The party on the river starts Friday, June 3rd. Get your buttons to get in and help spread the word.

And be sure to get your weather information from KSN, your Riverfest weather station.







