Buffalo carved out of butter featured at Kansas State Fair

The 2021 butter sculpture at the Kansas State Fair is a buffalo. (KSN Photo)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’s state animal — the buffalo — is being celebrated at the State Fair this year with a 700-pound butter sculpture.

A sculptor from Iowa, Sarah Pratt, had to do some research on buffaloes before she designed this year’s butter statue.

Pratt said that if she winds up with any extra butter she may add a buffalo calf or some sunflowers.

Pratt, who teaches school by day, lives in West Des Moines with her husband and three children, all of whom help her out with sculpting – from the Kansas State Fair to fairs in Iowa or Illinois.