Buhler man dies after being thrown from truck in crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Buhler man died after a crash Sunday night in Reno County. The crash happened at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Buhler Road.

Two witnesses told the Reno County Sheriff’s Office that a truck traveling east on 4th Avenue collided with an SUV.

The sheriff said 61-year-old Van Dean of Buhler, the driver of the pickup, was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he died. Dean wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the truck.

The driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Tyler Obrecht of Buhler, suffered head injuries. His 2-year-old passenger was secured in a child safety seat and wasn’t injured. They were both transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said the crash is still under investigation.

