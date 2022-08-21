HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon.

According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV headed eastbound head-on.

Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Harvey County.

Harvey County says the four people in the SUV all received non-life-threatening injuries. One of them was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.