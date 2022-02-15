BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) — Due to fires across the state of Kansas leading to road closures, Buhler Schools, USD 313, are canceling their bus routes.

“The situation is fluid, and we are doing this out of an abundance of caution. There will be no busing districtwide,” Buhler USD 313 said in a Facebook post.

Students can begin to be picked up immediately from school. It is not required.

Buhler USD 313 advised the following: