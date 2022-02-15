BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) — Due to fires across the state of Kansas leading to road closures, Buhler Schools, USD 313, are canceling their bus routes.
“The situation is fluid, and we are doing this out of an abundance of caution. There will be no busing districtwide,” Buhler USD 313 said in a Facebook post.
Students can begin to be picked up immediately from school. It is not required.
Buhler USD 313 advised the following:
- Buhler Grade School — Students can be picked up starting now. Please use the north lot.
- Union Valley — Students may be picked up immediately. Please park and walk up to the school.
- Buhler High School — Please call the office to pick students up. If your student drove to school, you may call the office to excuse them from school.
- Prairie Hills Middle School — Normal parent pickup can begin immediately.
- Plum Creek — Normal parent pickup can begin immediately.