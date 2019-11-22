Buhler teacher dies in Reno County crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Buhler middle school teacher died in a crash this morning in Reno County.

The Buhler school district sent a statement to parents announcing that Jory Konrade died as a result of a crash on K-61 in Reno County.

Konrade is a visual arts teacher and football coach at Prairie Hills Middle School.

Statement:

“With a heavy heart, I am letting you know that Mr. Konrade was involved in the accident this morning and passed away from his injuries. Counselors are on site and are providing services to any students who need them. If you feel the need to pick up your child, please do so. ”

The school said a music concert for Friday will be rescheduled at a later date.

