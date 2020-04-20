Building collapses in Douglass

DOUGLASS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County dispatch tells KSN News that a building collapsed in Douglass.
It happened at 219 E. 3rd Street. There was no fire or injuries in the collapse.
KSN News is still working to learn what happened.
