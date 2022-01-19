Downtown Great Bend businesses damaged by fire

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews in Great Bend and several other surrounding departments were busy on Wednesday battling a blaze at a building that housed several businesses.

It happened inside the Zarah Mall located in the 1200 block of North Main Street.

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce said the fire was in the basement and was contained. However, the fire resulted in smoke damage, and multiple businesses will be closed for the time being.

The Chamber said it will be working with the businesses inside to support them.

During the fire, a section of Main Street or U.S. 281 was closed.