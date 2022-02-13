WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire late Sunday night that damaged a table and tent rental business.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of E. 31st Street between Hillside and Southeast Boulevard around 10 p.m.

An alarm inside the building alerted firefighters to the location. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the building.

“There is pretty extensive smoke damage throughout. There was only one main area of fire within the building. Roof caught on fire after that,” said Acting Battalion Chief Nicholas Woods, Wichita Fire Department.

The acting battalion chief said they needed more water lines due to the size of the building, and additional crews were brought in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries to firefighters.

During the fire, a portion of 31st Street South was blocked between Hillside and Southeast Boulevard.