MOUNT HOPE, Kan. (KSNW) — Mid Plains Bulls and Broncs is hosting “Fire In The Hills Benefit Bull Riding,” a bull riding event that will benefit the victims who lost their homes during the Cottonwood Complex Fire.

All proceeds will be going toward families that have been affected by the fire.

The event will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Mid Plains Bills and Broncs, 400 W Main St, in Mount Hope.

The cost of the event is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 7-12, and free for children six and under. Emergency responders can show their badges for free entry.

Bull riding will begin the event with a concert to follow. Weston Price will be the opening act, followed by Savanna Chestnut.

Also going on at the event will be an auction. If you are interested in donating an item for the auction, you can contact Rustin Dymond at 620-314-2830 or Cara Grier-Dymond at 316-680-9032.