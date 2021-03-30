Bullish matters: Reno County deputies encounter large agitated bull with no horns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor’s new leadership is here to stay, decided by the Kansas Senate Wednesday.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Amber Schultz as the new KDOL Secretary in January 2021. She took over the position in an acting capacity before getting final approval from the Kansas Legislature. Shultz took over for Interim Secretary Ryan Wright, marking the third person to take the seat in the pandemic since Delia Garcia resigned June 22, 2020, amid unemployment frustrations.