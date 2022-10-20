WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has implemented a burn ban across the county because of the threat of wildfires.

A news release from Sedgwick County says the ban is a combined effort of all full-time and volunteer fire departments in the county to combat dangerous fire conditions.

During the burn ban, no outdoor burning is allowed, including any open burning, chimneys, or other outdoor fireplaces. It does not include barbeque grills.

Active burn permits are suspended, and no new burn permits will be issued.

Sedgwick County officials say the ban is necessary because of the extremely dry conditions, accompanied by higher-than-normal temperatures, low humidity, and windy conditions.

Sedgwick County Fire District 1 will monitor and evaluate the status of fire weather conditions weekly. Violations of the ban will be taken seriously, and violators could be cited for noncompliance.

For more information, you can see Kansas Drought Information by clicking here.