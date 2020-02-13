Bus crash leaves students in hospital with minor injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says several were injured when a school bus rolled onto its side on the Kansas Turnpike.

It happened near mile marker 112 in the northbound lane on Tuesday. Leaders at Emporia High School say 17 of the 36 kids that were inside the bus during the accident were dropped off at the High School at 11:30 a.m. As for the other children, they were transported to the hospital for some minor injuries.

“What we have done here at the school is we have counselors here, lunches for the kids, and we also have staff that helps with clothing and those kinds of things so we use those resources,” said Lyndel Landgren, Emporia Public Schools community relations director.

KSN News also spoke with two parents who said they were shocked once they heard the news. One mother told KSN News, two of her sons were involved in the accident. She then added one was being treated for a broken bone, while the other one received medical attention for an eye injury.

The hospital has not given us an update on how the students are doing as of now, but the KHP said the injuries were considered minor.

LATEST STORIES: